The World Athletic Championships begin today in Eugene, where hundreds of athletes will compete in front of thousands of spectators at Hayward Field for the event’s first time being hosted on U.S. soil.
Reporter Eric Berniker highlighted 10 runners to watch during the World Athletics Championships as the events run from July 15-24. Events range from the 100m men’s race to the 1500m women’s race with Olympians and former Ducks filling the roster of “must watch” competitors.
Next, workers in Oregon saw a minimum wage increase take effect on July 1, totaling $13.50 an hour. Reporter Simon Scannell focuses specifically on student workers at UO and how this 75 cent raise in their wages aren’t sufficient enough for them to comfortably pay for their rent, bills and school.
Finally, writer Samantha Pierotti reviews “Stranger Things 4” the newest season of the Netflix original show. While she appreciated the incredible work and money that went into creating this season, she felt let down by the writing. A new season has been approved and although season 4 didn’t live up to Pierotti’s expectations, “Stranger Things 5” is likely to finalize the series.
