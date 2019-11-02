The Oregon Ducks took on the Kitty Harrison Invitational hosted by the University of North Carolina this weekend.
Freshman Uxia Martinez Moral scored big, winning in singles on both Friday and Saturday of the tournament. She delivered the Ducks’ only win of singles play on Friday and came through again with a 6-3,7-6 (4) victory over Adelaide Lavery of Tulane.
Martinez Moral leads Oregon’s newcomers in wins with a 4-2 record in singles so far this fall.
Tulane’s Mackenzie Clark defeated Oregon’s Rifanty Kahfiani in the Ducks’ other singles match, (7-6 (1), 6-3.
Kahfiani and partner Allison Mulville were defeated in a close doubles match, 8-7 (6), to Chloe Beck and Kelly Chen of Duke.
Mulville did not compete in singles play for the first or second day of this tournament. Furthermore, the Ducks played without Julia Eshet.
Tomorrow the Ducks will wrap up the invitational as they take on Virginia in singles play beginning at 6 a.m. PT.