Nominee: Wendy Olson
Occupation: Nurse Manager, Peace Health Campus Hospital
On the frontlines of the pandemic as a healthcare worker, Wendy Olson is responsible not only for the safety and well-being of the patients who come in and out of hospital doors, but also for a squadron of other hard-working essential nurses. Wendy is the person who is always there with a kind smile to lend a helping hand when they are in need.
Why are you nominating this individual? Wendy goes above and beyond to make sure the nurses on her unit know they are appreciated. She works long hours alongside them showing them they are not alone. She is always there to listen to them and bring positivity, sometimes she brings in treats just for fun. She really cares for her nurses.
Is there a story you’d like to tell? There are a lot of things I could tell you about what makes her so special but I guess one moment that is great is when someone has their mom or dad in the hospital and they say Wendy took special time to come see them and make sure everything was good. That sums it up in a nutshell. She’s just that kind of person.