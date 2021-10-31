Website layout specialists look for ways that Daily Emerald’s website can be better visually formatted, and make edits in order to improve the site’s user experience as well as SEO (Google) performance. They also collaborate with website graphic designers for most assignments.
Responsibilities include:
Looking for ways that the website can be better laid out and formatted, and pitching in ideas to the Digital Editor for how sections can be formatted, both desktop and mobile (especially for mobile)
Using code to fix layouts, if the CMS (content management system) is unable to make certain custom changes
Preference: CS, digital arts and/or advertising experience, creative coding experience preferred (HTML, CSS, Javascript)