The Daily Emerald is looking for an experienced and passionate Video Production Manager to lead the video desk at Daily Emerald. As the Video Production Manager, you will oversee and manage the video content for Daily Emerald’s online publications. The Video Production Manager will also collaborate with editors and leadership teams from other departments within Daily Emerald to create content strategies that aim to improve the video’s performance on social and website.
The Video Production Manager essentially functions as a producer who is responsible for internal/external budgeting for video productions, recruiting talents for the video desk at Daily Emerald, training and educating video staff on filmmaking and content creation, and allocating resources for videographers.
Minimum Qualifications
Pursuing a bachelor degree in film production, journalism, communication, and advertising, or other relevant field.
1-2 years of independent and collaborative filmmaking experience.
Strong knowledge of camera operations.
Proficient editing skills with one or more of the following: Adobe Premiere, DaVinci Resolve Studio, Final Cut Pro.
Knowledge in color correction
Sound communication skills.
Ability to work remotely and in person.
To Apply
Email the following materials to incoming Editor-in-Chief Hannarose McGuinness at hmcguinness@dailyemerald.com and openings@dailyemerald.com
Resume
Cover Letter
Portfolio/video examples link
Benefits & Compensation
Paid position with monthly stipend ($365 per month)
Access to Daily Emerald’s equipment.
Exclusive access to Daily Emerald’s alumni network in journalism/film industry.
Access to Daily Emerald’s Epidemic Sound commercial license for work and personal uses.
Opportunities for leadership development.