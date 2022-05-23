The Daily Emerald is looking for an experienced and passionate Video Production Manager to lead the video desk at Daily Emerald. As the Video Production Manager, you will oversee and manage the video content for Daily Emerald’s online publications. The Video Desk Editor will also collaborate with editors and leadership teams from other departments within Daily Emerald to create content strategies that aim to improve the video’s performance on social and website.
The Video Production Manager essentially functions as a producer who is responsible for internal/external budgeting for video productions, recruiting talents for the video desk at Daily Emerald, training and educating video staff on filmmaking and content creation, and allocating resources for videographers.
Minimum Qualifications
Pursuing a bachelor's degree in film production, journalism, communication, and advertising, or other relevant fields.
1-2 years of independent and collaborative filmmaking experience.
Strong knowledge of camera operations.
Proficient editing skills with one or more of the following: Adobe Premiere, DaVinci Resolve Studio, or Final Cut Pro.
Knowledge of color correction
Production budgeting.
Sound communication skills.
Superb journalism writing skills.
Ability to work remotely and in person.
Ability to work 15-20 hours a week (depending on workload) and available to attend and host staff meetings on Sundays weekly
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with large-scale film productions
Cinema camera operation
Drone operation
Color grading
Graphic design
Motion graphic design
Sound Design