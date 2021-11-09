Good morning! It’s Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Editor's note: The previous version of this newsletter had an incorrect story attached; here is the updated newsletter with the Emerald's most recent stories attached.
Today in Arts & Culture, reporter Brandon Roth spotlights the secondhand store BRING on East 19th and Franklin Boulevard. “BRING” stands for Begin Recycling In Neighborhood Groups. It sells peculiar home repair items and decorations. For students, the store is a budget-friendly option with an additional 10% off with a student ID. Roth described the atmosphere as “an array of warm light fixtures with scalloped lamp shades casts a beam over a foggy, rainy day.”
Speaking of rain, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management issued a flood warning on Oct. 26. Only four days prior, a bomb cyclone caused power outages and floods from the top to the bottom of the West Coast. Luckily, the UO’s Campus Planning and Facilities Management says that their extensive campus maintenance largely protects students. Still, they recommend preparing for an emergency. All it takes is a plan and a little supply kit.
