The newly renovated historic Hayward Field came with a new cemented walking path for the public. Previous to the construction of Hayward Field, the walking path used to be a parking lot for the public, faculty and staff. The University of Oregon’s campus operations have new regulations due to the circumstances of COVID-19. By August 26th, if the University believes that they do not have the ability to manage COVID-19, they will seek out more limited options for students, faculty and staff. (Kevin Wang/Daily Emerald)