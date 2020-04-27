The University of Oregon is working on plans to open up its campus for in-person instruction this fall, it announced Monday.
“We fully intend and are currently planning to be open for in-person, on-campus instruction this fall,” UO President Michael Schill wrote in the announcement.
Schill said in the announcement that UO will be working with local, state and national leaders and plans to coordinate with other West Coast public universities.
“Our fall plans will comply with Governor Kate Brown’s emerging strategy to reopen Oregon and will be informed by guidance from the Oregon Health Authority and Lane County Public Health,” Schill said. “Our planning will also continue to put student, faculty, and staff health and safety at the forefront.”
The announcement comes after the university moved all spring and summer term classes online in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the announcement, Provost Patrick Phillips has already begun planning for in-person instruction and is looking at potential plans that include reducing class sizes, changing room assignments and expanding online class options to promote social distancing.
Along with the university’s fall plans, Schill discussed the economic impact of COVID-19 and a potential drop in enrollment. Since UO is tuition-dependent, Schill urged the UO community to maintain the current undergraduate and graduate population and help attract next year’s class.
“The reality is that we will need to do something to adjust expenses if enrollment declines significantly and/or we receive state budget cuts,” Schill wrote. “Again, we are open to suggestions and collaborative approaches designed to solve the problem.”