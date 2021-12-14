The transition from summer to fall can feel daunting with the start of school, cold weather and shorter days upon us. Your bright and airy summer days are now crisp and autumnal. Having a living space that reflects this new season of autumn helps to ease the transition. Small changes in and around your house can encourage a pleasant shift in your mindset from bright summer days to chill fall nights.
Making good use of the kitchen
The kitchen is more often than not the meeting place of the house; somewhere everyone congregates to cook, share, and celebrate. Incorporating Halloween-themed cups, dish towels or even napkins can encourage a mindset shift into this new fall season. Cooking is another inclusive way to get into the autumnal season. Whether you're baking pumpkin seeds, trying Trader Joe’s new pumpkin bread, or making pumpkin spiced drinks, having an activity where all roommates or guests can be involved is ideal. Candy is a large part of the halloween holiday, and rightfully so. Incorporating a trick-or-treat bucket filled with candy will serve as a snack jar for your roommates or even just for yourself if you’re not interested in sharing.
Go wild in the living room
The living room is arguably the room where the most decorating can be done. Target’s $1 section is your best friend when you need to add pumpkin candles, throw pillows, or other knick-knacks to the coffee table. If you’re willing to spend more than what the dollar section has to offer, getting seasonal Squishmallow’s can help brighten the mood of any room and be the topic of conversation.
Heading outside
The exterior of a house is often forgotten about with the excitement of the interior. Hanging string lights is an easy way to bring more cheer into a season with shorter days. Coming home from a class on campus only to find that your house is lit up with string lights would brighten anyone's mood. Adding a Halloween or autumn-themed doormat is a small touch that also serves as an aid to the season.
Cozying up the bedroom
Your bedroom should act as a room of relaxation in the colder months. Investing in softer lighting like salt lamps or string lights can help you de-stress and become calmer. Aromatherapy is another way to help your mind and body relax. Having an essential oil diffuser diffuse autumnal scents like cinnamon, vanilla, or even pumpkin will put you in the mood for fall. Color scheme is also an important factor to consider in decorating. If you’re leaning more towards Halloween-themed decor, try darker hues of orange, beige and purples. If the autumnal season as a whole interests you more, shoot for lighters shades of beige, red, orange and yellow.