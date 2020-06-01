Nominee: Tom
Occupation: Cashier at Safeway
Going to the grocery store may be just a box to check on your to-do list, but for Safeway employee Tom, it’s an opportunity to make everyone’s day just a little bit better. Tom is everyone’s go-to cashier for his great attitude and kindness inspiring people on a daily basis. Simply seeing him when you walk in the door and knowing there’s a great smile, a “hello!” and a quick check-in waiting can brighten your day.
Why are you nominating this person? Tom always remembers people when they come in, he has a wonderful attitude and smile and will always be happy to talk to you. Even through the pandemic, he’s still kept up a great attitude that makes him a pleasure to see when you go to Safeway. I think he deserves recognition.
Is there a lesson we can learn from them? Be kind to others and uplift them. Connecting with others you don’t know well, even in the smallest of ways, with a smile and a glance of recognition, is the greatest expression of human kindness in a time where connection is limited.