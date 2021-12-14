TikTok’s ability to make even the most niche provided the world with a steady stream of trends and challenges to take part in. What we can be sure of is that if it's a trend, people will at least try it. This holds true for trends about food because even the strangest of combinations spark the attention of thousands of users. Here are ten of the most recent additions to TikTok’s growing list of food trends.
Garlic Fermented Honey:
At first, one may shiver at the thought of combining two seemingly opposite ingredients, but the consensus among many TikTok users is positive. Not only do you get a tasty drizzle for your roasted veggies, but the immune system benefits and anti-inflammatory effects of garlic and honey will make your body, and taste buds, very happy.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
Watermelon and Mustard:
I know what you’re thinking. There’s no way these two ingredients should ever be allowed to meet. But watermelon and mustard have proven just how versatile flavors can be. TikTok users report the tangy, vinegar-like flavor of mustard pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy watermelon flavor.
Worth Trying Score: 4/5
Fruit Roll Up Ice-cream:
It’s not hard to imagine how this combination became a trend. After some time in the freezer the Fruit Roll Up hardens into a crunchy layer around the ice cream. What could be better than the creamy sweetness of vanilla ice cream rolled inside the tangy goodness of a Fruit Roll Up. If you like fruit in your ice cream this might be the snack foryou.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
Cold or Raw Tofu:
The variations of sauces to add are interchangeable, but the main piece is always cold, raw tofu. Some may be thinking there’s no way to consume that squishy white block without frying it or adding it to a soup. But again, the internet has made us aware of ways to appreciate things in a whole new way. Combining a silken loaf of cold, raw tofu with soy sauce, sesame oil, and green onion will give you a refreshing and easy vegan meal to enjoy.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
The Wrap Hack
Tired of all your ingredients falling out the bottom of your wrap? Feel like you can’t ever fit all your ingredients in? Struggle no further because the users of TikTok have provided us with the ultimate hack for making a wrap. What looks like an intricate cutting of a tortilla creates the perfectly folded and layered wrap of your dreams. Just add your favorite ingredients and you can enjoy this hack morning or night.
Worth Trying Score: 3/5
Salmon Rice Bowl
The salmon rice bowl refers to a dish created by food and lifestyle blogger Emily Mariko. This straightforward recipe includes salmon shredded and mixed into rice with Siracha, mayo sauce, and avocado on top. Her recipe has garnered millions of views, parodies, and recreations across the platform, so you can be sure this one is worth trying.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
Dalgona Candy
Popularized in America by the Netflix show Squid Game, dalgona candy, also known as ppopgi, is a popular Korean street food. This treat is a simple mixture of brown sugar, corn syrup, and baking soda, shaped into a circle with varying shapes in the middle. The good news is that this crunchy, caramel treat isn’t nearly as high stakes as the show makes them to be. Trace out the pattern until it breaks and enjoy the honeycomb goodness of dalgona candy!
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
Raw Onion and Tomato Sauce
Supporters of the trend claim raw onion and tomato sauce to be a good alternative to chips and salsa, but this one might be a matter of opinion. The responses seem skewed, based mostly on the level in which one enjoys raw onion. Tomato sauce can only do so much for that punchy flavor. Maybe we should ask Shrek.
Worth Trying Score: 2/5
Vegan Watermelon Tuna
The innovation of vegan food to effectively replace the use of meat in our dishes has now given us a new way to enjoy sushi. This recipe plays on the texture of watermelon and fish-like flavor of seaweed. Allowing small pieces of watermelon to soak in a mixture of soy sauce and seaweed has TikTok meat eaters spiraling over the possibilities of vegan cuisine. Pair with some white rice and sesame seeds and you’ve got yourself a vegan tuna roll.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5
Pumpkin Bread with Homemade Pumpkin Puree
Just in time for the holiday season, TikTok users have provided us with the best way to bake this classic treat. In the process, many learned about the existence of a cookable pumpkin known as a pie pumpkin. Being sweeter and smaller than carving pumpkins, these squash mix with cinnamon, nutmeg, clove and allspice to become the tastiest base for a loaf of pumpkin bread.
Worth Trying Score: 5/5