Reporting the news is only half the battle — social media producers actually get that news into our audience’s hands. They produce social media content and social media journalism across a variety of platforms. Their work involves reading, summarizing and writing content as well as designing graphics and posts.
Responsibilities include:
Produce and publish posts on the Emerald’s TikTok, when needed, with proper grammar.
Manage likes, comments and direct messages on platforms and send any messages to the social media editor for a response.
Work closely with the social media editor for media campaigns or to promote events.
Attend all-staff meetings and weekly desk meetings.