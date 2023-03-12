Reporting the news is only half the battle — social media producers actually get that news into our audience’s hands. They produce social media content and social media journalism across a variety of platforms. Their work involves reading, summarizing and writing content as well as designing graphics and posts. 

Responsibilities include: 

  • Produce and publish posts on the Emerald’s TikTok, when needed, with proper grammar.

  • Manage likes, comments and direct messages on platforms and send any messages to the social media editor for a response.

  • Work closely with the social media editor for media campaigns or to promote events. 

  • Attend all-staff meetings and weekly desk meetings.

Tags