Good morning! It’s Friday Dec. 2.
I hope everyone has aced their finals and managed their burnout this week. It’s going to be a lighter newsletter today.
From Arts & Culture, reporter Malena Saadeh covers the recent return of some regular events like concerts. After two years of living room raves and streamed entertainment, many finally attended the music festival Outside Lands. In Saadeh’s words, the weekend symbolized “a much needed distraction from the stress of the past two years. For the festival and the performing artists, this weekend meant the return to stability within their fields.”
Also from A&C, read a review of the poetry book “Some Things I Still Can’t Tell You” by Misha Collins. An activist, actor and author, Collins covers “a timeline of incredibly intimate moments from his life.” Reporter Amy Marie Miller says that his writing allows readers to simultaneously relate and experience Collins’ deeper self through the artistic retellings of his memories.
Finally, opinion columnist Isaac Oronsky argues that Jewish people, and other Christmas skippers, feel isolated during the holiday season. He especially states that Chanukkah can not be considered Jewish Christmas. In fact, he says that “for some it's not even a religious holiday, but rather a historical marker of liberation.” Parents only recently started giving their children gifts out of compassion for the titanic presence of Christmas cheer.
Have a wonderful weekend my lovely readers.
Sincerely,
Sage
Sage Wolf
DailyE Producer