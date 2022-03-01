Burgers and beer: it’s a classic American pairing that is just inherently balanced. But, Eugene’s unmistakably brilliant and unique beer and cuisine will reintroduce you to what this classic combo can really feel like. Check out these combinations that make Eugene so special.
The Beer Stein
Three’s a party at The Beer Stein. Try out Coldfire’s Pale Ale, Stars to Fill My Dreams that has notes of melon, lemon, cucumber and orange peel. This Pale Ale is balanced with a trinity of hops: Cashmere, Comet, and Citra. Which means it would only be right to balance this combination with The Beer Steins dynamic trio of beef and pork sliders, topped with house-made stout pickled onions garlic aioli.
Killer Burger
Bacon, peanut butter sauce and pickles. This burger is what makes Killer Burger, killer. Fortunately, Killer Burger won’t make you find the perfect pairing for this wild burger on your own; they made a beer to cleanse your palate while digging into this bold burger creation: I present the Killer Buoy IPA. These Oregon-native companies have married to contrast the IPA’s citrus, tropical and piney flavors with the boldness and crispness of the burger.
McMenamins on East 19th
There are plenty of Mcmeny’s to choose from in Eugene, but nothing beats a burger and beer combo paired with East 19th’s pool, shuffleboard and a jukebox amenities. I suggest the Communication Breakdown burger. It’s a subtly elevated cheeseburger that adds grilled mushrooms, onion and bell peppers. The acidity of the bell peppers is just begging to be enjoyed with The 5th Floor IPA. The citrus, earthy and spice notes mirror the subtle yet mystic qualities of the burger. This combo will have you feeling ready to feed the jukebox and chalk up your cue.
Claim 52
Ready to get fruity? Claim 52’ Chevre Bacon Jam Burger will rock your world, served on a delicate brioche bun. And I suggest you go all in with the vibrant 7% ABV Weekend Whip White Gummi sour. This pairing is about as vibrant as it gets – and it’s pretty awesome.
Elk Horn
Champions deserve better. The World Beer Cup winning Baywatch Hefe at Elk horn is crisp and serves as the perfect counterpart to the delicacy of the Elkaholic Elk Burger, prepared with Elk horn’s house-ground Elk burger. Treat yourself to this elegant duo.
The Pub at Laurelwood
The Pub is located at one of the most underrated beauties of South Eugene: The Laurelwood golf course. Not only does this pub offer amazing views overlooking the 9-hole golf course, but it also serves up some of the best food and drinks I’ve encountered in Eugene. All things considered, I’m going to bend the rules a bit on my final suggestion. The Backyard Burger will have you questioning how to embark on your first bite (probably fork and knife) with its towering layers of patty, bbq shredded pork, bacon, overhanging toasted cheddar and more. And because this burger is so extravagant, I have a more broad suggestion: check out the tap list. Their chalkboard is regularly updated. Believe me, nothing won’t pair with this view and burger.