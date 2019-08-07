Our website is built on a content management system called “Blox CMS” from TownNews. The system is made up of different “blocks”. Blocks are containers which have rules for finding and displaying “assets”.
Assets are individual items that get picked up by blocks, i.e. a photo, article, business listings or classified listings. Ducks Housing uses classifieds formatted as housing listings to populate the site. Businesses that have been labeled “Apartments” or “Real Estate” will appear in search results from the Ducks Housing Page.