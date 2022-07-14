With the World Athletics Championships slated as the final time Allyson Felix will grace the track, members of Team USA used their introductory press conference to commemorate the most decorated Track and Field Athlete of all time.
“I grew up with posters of you on my wall and on my sister's wall,” American heptathlon champion Anna Hall said. “My family talks about you all the time.”
With seven olympic gold medals and 13 World Championships golds, Felix has dominated women’s sprinting for the last 17 years, dating back to her first gold medal at the Wold Championships in the 200m in Helsinki in 2005.
As she has aged, Felix has moved from the 200m,, to the 400m where her career has more longevity.
“It's not easy to go from the two to the four,” American sprinter and favorite in the 200m Noah Lyles said. “I mean, it is in some people's heads. But that's completely different training. So kudos to you for even doing that.”
In addition to her illustrious career as a competitor Felix has also been active off the track, advocating for women’s and human rights.
In 2019 Felix parted ways with Nike as they offered her a significant pay cut in the wake of the birth of her first child, Camryn.
“I don't think some people understand how big Nike has an influence over the US.” Lyles said. “I always watch Allison and Sonya [Ross-Richards] and I would always be amazed at how well they handled questions. For one woman, one black woman to go up against that and speak their mind and speak for what they believe is right, that in itself even have the courage to try is something that I feel that young people should be watching for years to come.”
After hearing her praises, Felix responded to her admiring teammates, addressing the work that she has done to advance track and women’s place in sport.
“I think sometimes when you're in the middle of this sport and year after year, you're not sure the impact that you're having,” Felix said. “It means so much to me that I would have even had a small impact on you guys. Because I'm really grateful for those who came before me and gave me opportunities, inspired me and so it's a privilege to to even be a tiny, tiny aspect of that. So thank you.”
Regardless of how she finishes, Felix’s place in Track and Field and global sport history is already cemented as she now looks to go out on a winning note and continue her legacy of activism and social progress.
The women's 400 qualifying heats will take place at noon on July 17. The semi-finals are scheduled for July 20 at 6:45 p.m. and the final will be at 7:15 on July 22.