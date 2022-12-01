From the frenzy of the transfer portal, name, image and likeness (NIL) and athletes exhausting their eligibility, college football is full of attrition. The No. 9 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1) saw a whopping 18 players participate in week 12’s Senior Night against the No. 10 Utah Utes (8-3, 6-2).

Here’s a deep dive on which Ducks reserve players can step into a larger role this postseason and can build off of it next season as a big time contributor, with 18 players moving on from the program and likely to sit out of the bowl game to begin 2023 NFL Draft preparations.

Jackson Powers-Johnson - Interior Offensive Lineman

The 247Sports composite 4-star lineman out of Draper, Utah, is from the 2021 recruiting class. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 319 pounds, Powers-Johnson is a straight mauler when he’s on the field and has displayed great positional versatility for his stature. He has played sparingly on the offensive line at guard and center throughout his career, but of note is that he started at center whenever senior Alex Forsyth hasn’t been able to take the gridiron. He also played defensive tackle in spring football practices and in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl (where he recorded one tackle). Look for JPJ to captain the offensive line next season with Forsyth moving on to the professional ranks.

Justin Flowe - Linebacker

A high school football human highlight reel has yet to make himself a consistent on-field producer for the Oregon football program. While most of his production or lack thereof is more due to injury than skill, as he missed all but one game – the season opener versus the Fresno State Bulldogs – last season. In 2022, Flowe never seemed to solidify his role on the defense as he battled injuries throughout the season, while his counterpart sophomore Jeffrey Bassa completed his first full season as a linebacker. With sophomore Noah Sewell predicted to enter the draft, look for Flowe and Bassa to flash their freakish athletic abilities as they man the middle of the Ducks’ defense next season.

Dontae Manning and Jahlil Florence - Cornerbacks

Ranked as 5 and 4-stars respectively, sophomore and freshman corners Manning and Florence have improved as the season has gone on. Manning has 14 solo tackles and a pass deflection on the season, as he’s exhibited tenacious hitting and instinctive coverage skills. Florence on the other hand isn’t too far behind him in his first collegiate season. Against Stanford, Florence recorded two tackles and displayed “ball biting” by forcing a fumble. In the following contest, Florence exhibited his ball hawking skills by picking off a pass in zone coverage from Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura. With sophomore standout Christian Gonzalez projected to be a first round pick he will look to extend Oregon’s streak to four straight years, which would leave Manning and Florence to man down the outside cornerback spots.

Josh Conerly - Offensive Tackle

The heralded 5-star recruit out of Seattle, Washington joined the fold with the Ducks late in the recruiting process (committed on Apr. 8, 2022) and in the summer (enrolled on Aug. 8, 2022). Like all 5-star recruits, his arrival was highly anticipated for the quality depth and competition that he brought to the program. However, Conerly didn’t need to start this season as they returned every starter on the offensive line, including senior left tackle T.J. Bass. With Bass moving onto the pros, look for Conerly to hold down the blindside of whoever starts at quarterback for the Ducks as he often played as the second string left tackle this season.

Only time will tell if these heralded recruits live up to their billing. The Ducks missed out on the Pac-12 Championship Game, but they will still have a bowl game to compete in to close out this season.