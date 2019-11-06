Yin Ho Yue surged on the final day of the St. Mary’s Invitational, finishing the tournament in 22nd place at 1-under par. Oregon finished 11th overall.
Yue did not have a stellar Tuesday, as he took 74 strokes. However, he tightened up his play on Wednesday, shooting a team-best 67. During one impressive stretch, Yue nailed three straight birdies. Yue finished the tournament 1-under par with 212 strokes.
The rest of the Ducks fell far below the pack. Tom Geaunt had a strong opening start to the tournament, but he fell behind on Wednesday. He shot a team-worst 77 and tumbled to 40th place in the tournament.
Nate Stember finished the tournament in 45th place at 4-over, and Kevin Geniza finished 68th place at 10-over. Gian Luca Martinez ended Wednesday at 73rd place competing as an individual. Rounding out the Oregon representation was Edwin Kuang, who finished tied for 76th at 13-over.
The Ducks finished in the bottom-half of the tournament. The Ducks posted a 14-over 866 for the three-day tournament.
Oregon wrapped up its fall season and will be back in action in February for the Amer Ari Invitational in Hawaii.