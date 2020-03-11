Brooke Yanez dominated Saint Mary’s on Wednesday on the mound, rolling through six shutout innings with seven strikeouts. The junior transfer also took a no-hitter in the sixth inning over the Gaels and picked up her ninth win of the season.
She allowed just one runner to advance past second base for the entire game. After walking a pair of batters in the second inning and stranding a pair of runners, Yanez retired 10 of 11 batters through the sixth before Samaria Diaz came in and pitched a perfect seventh to finish.
Jasmine Sievers was the first to get on the board for the Ducks after a two-out RBI single to right field to score Terra McGowan in at the top of the second.
In the top of the fourth, McGowan scored again after the Ducks loaded the bases on a walk, single and bunt single before Mya Felder dropped in an RBI single to bring her home to increase Oregon’s lead 2-0.
Rachel Cid doubled Oregon’s lead in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer with no outs and recorded her second three-hit game of the season with her two-run homer and two RBIs. Cid still leads the team in home runs with seven and is just two more shy of her total from last season.
The Ducks will stay in the Bay Area for a three-game series against California starting on Friday.
