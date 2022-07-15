The first finals of the World Athletics Championships were the men’s and women’s 20 kilometer race walk Friday. A combination of technique, mental grit and physical endurance, the race walk is often overlooked, misunderstood and underappreciated by casual fans.

Race walking differs from running in that it requires the competitor to maintain contact with the ground at all times and requires the leading leg to be straightened as the foot makes contact with the ground. It must remain straightened until the leg passes under the body, according to USATF.

Each athlete had to complete 20 laps of a one kilometer loop outside Autzen Stadium on a sunny 82-degree Oregon summer day. Strict judges were staged along the loop, ensuring the athletes uphold the standards. An athlete can be disqualified by getting three penalties, by three separate judges.

Kimberly García León won her first world championship and set a national record of 1:26:58. The 28-year-old peruvian led for a majority of the race, holding off Poland’s Katarzyna Zdziebło and former Olympic champion Qieyang Shijie of China.

León’s victory makes this the first gold medal ever for Peru at the World Championships. Qieyang became the ninth oldest medalist in the event at 31 years and 246 days. Her bronze medal means that China has had a top three finisher in the event at every World Championships since 2009.

Japan took gold and silver in the men’s 20k. Toshikazu Yamanishi won his second world championship, crossing the finish line at 1:19:07. Koki Ikeda finished seven seconds behind his fellow countryman at 1:19.14. This was the third closest finish in the event's history.

Sweden's Perseus Karlström, 1:19:18, won the bronze. Karlström earned the first medal for any Scandinavian nation in the event. Kenyan, Samuel Kireri Gathimba finished fourth in 1:19:25. Kenya’s best previous finish was 26th by David Kimutai in 2011. Only 18 seconds separated first and fourth in the ultra competitive race.

The Women’s 35k race walk will be held on July 22, and the men’s will be on July 24. Both events will be kicking off at 6:15 a.m. outside Autzen Stadium.