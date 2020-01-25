The Oregon women’s tennis team looked to continue its hot start to the spring season, coming off a victory against UC Davis and into Sunday’s match against Portland State. They continued their roll as they won 6-2.
Rifanty Kahfiani had an outstanding day on Sunday, easily securing victories for both her doubles and singles matches. In doubles, Kahfiani played alongside Lillian Mould to defeat Portland State duo Alli Valk and Nina Nikitovic, 6-3, and continued to dominate in singles. Kahifiani allowed her opponent only two total points and dominated Portland State’s Jacinta Milenkoski 6-1, 6-1.
The other Oregon senior, Julia Eshet, dropped her doubles match with Myah Petchey, but recovered in her singles match sweeping Portland State’s Valk 6-0, 6-0 in a double bagel. Doubles partner Petchey also bounced back in her singles match and took a commanding victory with a score of 6-1, 6-0 against Emily Rees.
Half of the singles matches were decided early on, as the Ducks gave up a total of three points during those matches as the two seniors and freshman Petchey dominated the day.
Another freshman also had a solid day for the Ducks, as Uxia Martinez Moral won both of her matches of the day as well in both doubles and singles. Sophomore Taryn Fujimori dropped her singles set of the day, losing 2-6, 2-6 against Gerda Upeniece.
Lillian Mould played in a tight singles match against Lotti Meszaros, splitting the first two sets 6-7 and 6-1 and then concluded with a 10-point tiebreaker. Mould bounced back after losing the first set to dominate the second set and used that momentum going into tiebreaker action. During the tiebreaker, Mould was down 6-8 but was able to bounce back and attack the ball more. The freshman pulled out the win 10-8 after coming from behind.
“I think just really focusing on the return and putting that first ball in and trying to get on top of the point,” Mould said. “I was trying not to look at the score but it’s hard not to.”
In doubles play, the Ducks dominated two out of their three matches. Oregon duo Paiton Wagner and Moral also defeated their opponents easily 6-2. Eshet and Petchey dropped their match 6-3, but their teammates secured the point for the doubles victory.
With their second straight win, these matches were crucial to getting the players back into the swing and routine of playing again after the fall season.
“We’re just happy to be out competing again,” said head coach Courtney Nagle. “It got a lot of the girls back into that mode and they’re really excited to compete for each other and support each other.”
