After coming off a huge 4-3 win versus Stanford on April 4, Oregon fell to rival Washington 4-2 on Friday in Seattle.
Oregon has been strong all season long, only losing the doubles point twice all season, the first coming back on March 5 to Arizona State and the second on April 2 to California.
Friday was no different, as a win on the No. 2 court by Janice Tjen and Lillian Mould set the Ducks up for success.
In the next match to finish, Rifanty Kahfiani and Uxia Martinez Moral pulled out a 7-5 win at the No. 1 spot and gave the Ducks the doubles point for the 15th time this year.
The only Oregon singles win came from the hands of Pac-12 Player of the Week Tjen who won 6-1, 6-4. Tjen won Player of the Week honors after dominating both her singles matches versus Stanford and California.
Washington entered Friday’s match with a two-game winning streak and a record of 11-6.
After dropping the doubles point, Washington was dominant in singles play, winning four points and ultimately completing the comeback.
In her first home match since returning, junior Nika Zupancic sealed the victory for the Huskies when Oregon’s Martinez Moral hit a ball in the alley. Zupancic won 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Oregon is now 5-4 in conference play and potentially lost momentum after Friday’s loss. The Ducks will play their final game against Washington State which will take place Sunday, April 11.