After a successful weekend in California, the duo of Rifanty Kahfiani and Allison Mulville fell on Monday, ending their run at the ITA Regionals.
The pair took the first set 6-3 against Washington's Sedona Gallagher and Katarina Kopcalic. In the next set, they fell 6-1, ultimately dropping the match after the fourth tiebreak in the final set.
After defeating the No. 3 pair in the round of 16 and the No. 9 pair to advance to the semifinals, they couldn’t get it done. However, this is the third year in a row that a Ducks pair has advanced as far as the semifinals in the ITA Regionals.
The Ducks resume action in the new month as they will face North Carolina on November 1 in the Kitty Harrison Invitational.
Follow Shane on Twitter @shane_hoffmann