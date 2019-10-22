2019.4.17.emg.mfk.WTEN.uo.vs.Portland-3.jpg

Oregon Ducks women’s Tennis faces Portland at the Oregon Student Tennis Center outdoor courts in Eugene, Ore. on April 17, 2019 for their last home game of the season. (Maddie Knight/Emerald)

After a successful weekend in California, the duo of Rifanty Kahfiani and Allison Mulville fell on Monday, ending their run at the ITA Regionals. 

The pair took the first set 6-3 against Washington's Sedona Gallagher and Katarina Kopcalic. In the next set, they fell 6-1, ultimately dropping the match after the fourth tiebreak in the final set. 

After defeating the No. 3 pair in the round of 16 and the No. 9 pair to advance to the semifinals, they couldn’t get it done. However, this is the third year in a row that a Ducks pair has advanced as far as the semifinals in the ITA Regionals. 

The Ducks resume action in the new month as they will face North Carolina on November 1 in the Kitty Harrison Invitational.

