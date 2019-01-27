Oregon women’s tennis started the weekend with a loss to Denver. After a poor start, the Ducks failed to gain any momentum, falling 4-0 for their first loss of the spring season.
Shweta Sangwan and Rifanty Kahfiani faired decently in doubles, tieing 4-4, as the pairs of Paiton Wagner and Allison Mulville and Daniela Nasser and Taryn Fujimori both fell 6-1.
In singles, Wagner fell 6-2,6-2. Fujimori fell 6-0, 6-0 while Kahfiani lost 6-3, 6-4
No. 81 Sangwan, No. 50 Nasser and Mulville’s matches were unfinished.
"Today showed us some areas we need to improve on going forward,” head coach Courtney Nagle said. “Overall, I thought Denver did a better job capitalizing on opportunities at certain positions throughout the match. Tomorrow we need to come out a little tougher and ready to go from the start of doubles."
The ducks later closed out the ITA Kick-Off Weekend with a 4-2 loss to UNLV on Sunday. Oregon once again started slow, falling down 3-0 to the Rebels early. They made a comeback, however they could not overcome the early hole they dug themselves.
After losing the doubles point as well as the first two singles matches, the Ducks fought back as freshman Mulville gave them their first point. Next, Nasser went to work, taking control of her match and winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-1, tightening the score at 3-2 as she recorded the 58th win of her career — moving her onto Oregon’s career wins list in a tie for 10th with current teammate Sangwan and Kara Yoshida (1992-95). Sangwan and Kahfiani battled, but Kahfiani ultimately lost 6-3, 6-4 to seal the win for UNLV.