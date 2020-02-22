2019.03.08.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.CAL-1.jpg

A Ducks player signals to her partner in a doubles match. Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of California at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on March 8, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

Oregon women’s tennis fell 4-2 to Illinois Friday afternoon, losing its third straight match and dropping to 5-4.

The Ducks won in doubles play, with doubles duo of Uxia Martinez Moral and Myah Petchey winning their match, 6-3, over the Idaho pair of Sasha Belaya and Mia Rabinowitz. Riftanty Kahfiani and Madisen Olsen also won their match, 7-5, but Julia Eshet and Lillian Mould fell, 6-2, to Emilee Duong and Josie Frazier. 

Eshet was the only Duck to claim a win in singles play, taking a 6-1, t-3 victory over Duong. In a tiebreaker match, Myah Petchey fell to Yeah Ashley, 6-4, 7-6. 

Martinez Moral battled for a win but couldn’t finish, losing, 6-4, 3-6, 1-6. Lillian Mould fell to Sasha Belaya, 3-6, 2-6, putting the Ducks down 4-1 in singles and losing the match. 

Oregon continues play in Eugene on Saturday with a match against Northern Arizona at 11 p.m.

