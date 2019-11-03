2019.02.15.EMG.CJC.WTEN.UO.vs.MONTANA-3.jpg

Rifanty Kahfiani serves for the Ducks in a doubles match. Oregon Ducks women's tennis takes on University of Montana at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 15, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

On the final day of the Kitty Harrison Invitational held in Chapel Hill, Oregon freshman Uxia Martinez Moral capped off a singles win to finish the weekend 3-0 overall. Rifanty Kahfiani also claimed a victory in her singles match. 

Martinez Moral earned her first win of her career against a ranked opponent, taking down No. 90 Chloe Gullickson of Virgina. She won 6-3, 6-4 to improve her record to 5-2 on the season. 

Martinez Moral is the first Oregon freshman to defeat a ranked opponent since 2015.

Additionally, Kahfiani got her first win of the weekend, beating Hunter Besler of Virginia in consecutive sets 6-4, 7-5. The senior from Indonesia now has an overall singles record of 6-3, and a doubles record of 7-4. 

The Ducks will have just a few days of rest as they head to Las Vegas for the UNLV Invitational on Thursday. 

Tags