The Oregon women’s golf team continued its solid start to the season this weekend at the Molly Collegiate Invite in Portland, Ore.
The team sought to continue the momentum from its second-place finish in the season opener in the WSU Cougar Cup. The Ducks took a short ride from Eugene to the Waverley Country Club in Portland for a two-day tournament.
The invitational’s five-player lineup consisted of three freshmen — Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson, Ching-Tzu Chen and Briana Chacon — and two returners — sophomore Tze-Han Lin and senior Amy Matsuoka.
The first day of the tournament consisted of 36 holes, followed by the final round continuing into Tuesday.
At the end of the two rounds, three Ducks placed in the top 10: Lin and Matsuoka tied for eighth, with Chacon leading the team in fifth place at 2-over. Chen stood not far behind in 13th place with a bogey-free 4-under 68 in the second round.
The Ducks surged in the second round, shooting a 1-under, which led to a 9-over finish for the day.
Going into Tuesday’s final round, the Ducks trail the top leader Stanford by seven points, who are 3-over at 579 points. Chacon will seek to move up in the individual rankings, where she currently trails Georgia’s Caterina Don by one point.
Follow Carly on Twitter @carlyebisuya.