Two straight losses to San Jose State and Ottawa University - Arizona dropped the Oregon women’s beach volleyball team to below .500. The women evened their record at two wins and two losses with a 3-2 victory over the Portland Pilots on Saturday.
Their victory marks the first time in program history they have won two of their first four games to open the season.
In back-to-back sets, Ally Haden and Savannah Siegrist won, 24-22 and 21-18. After going 3-0 at San Jose the combo continued their hot streak and boosted their overall record to four wins and zero losses.
At the fourth spot, freshmen Zoe Almanza and Anastasia Lima never gave their Portland opponents a chance. Winning in consecutive sets and sweeping Portland’s Noelani Helm and McKenzie Schwan, 21-15, 21-6.
As the match was tied at two series apiece, the pressure was on the fifth spot. Elise Ferreira and Abby Hansen both lost in their previous matches against San Jose. But this weekend they teamed up and took down Portland’s Kellie Hughes and Liz Reich.
Losing the first set in a close one 19-21, the duo bounced back and won 21-13 and then 15-9. Their three-set success earned Oregon the victory.
Next up on the Ducks’ schedule is a match with Pac-12 foe USC on March 7 and 8.