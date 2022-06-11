Rain broke just in time for the Oregon women to race the 4x100, the first track event on the final day of NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field. Before the start, Jadyn Mays waved to the cheering home supporters from lane five. Three flawless handoffs and a season best time (42.59) was enough to get the Ducks third place, and All-American status. The University of Texas (42.42) and University of Kentucky (42.55) finished first and second.

In a women’s 100-meter field full of talent Kemba Nelson took lane five for the Ducks. With a stoic face she took the block and exploded at the sound of the gun. Nelson finished second in 11.02 seconds, behind Texas University’s Julien Alfred (11.014). Only .006 of a second separated the women as they crossed the line.

Sophomore Dominique Ruotolo and Junior Lexi Ellis represented Oregon in the triple jump finals. .01 meters and one place separated Ruotolo, in fourth (13.21 meters), and Ellis, in fifth (13.20 meters). Rutolo improved to 13.27 meters, and third place, after her second jump.

Only the top nine competitors advance after three jumps to the final three rounds. Ruotolo’s 13.27-meter leap had her placed fifth. Ellis was tenth, one place away from continuing.

Ruotolo failed to improve from her second jump and fell to seventh, enough to become an All-American.

Jaida Ross finished ninth in the first two flights of the women’s discus. Ross just made the cut-off to continue on in the final flight. At the end of the final throws, Ross finished ninth and missed out on double All-American status by .51 of a meter.

Anna Hall, the University of Florida product, won the heptathlon with a total of 6,385 points.

Hall, the heptathlon indoor and outdoor champ, secured her victory by running the final event, 800m, about 30 minutes after becoming the NCAA runner up in the seperate 400m hurdles, running 54.76.

Hall’s performance was quintessential for the Florida Gators to sweep both the men’s and women’s team national championships.

University of Kentucky's Abby Steiner held off the former college record holder, and multiple olympic semifinalist to run the eighth fastest 200m in American history. Steiner set the collegiate record at 21.80. Steiner was third in the 100m, and came from behind in the third leg of the 4x400 to give the Kentucky quartet the victory in 3:22.55.

Kristie Schoffield, from Boise State, had a final kick in the 800m which secured her a lifetime best 2:01.09,. Baylor University’s Aaliyah Miller (2:03.05) took an early 10 meter lead in the first 200 meters, and held in until she gassed out on the final turn, and fell to seventh.

Brigham Young University’s Courtney Wayment set a scorching collegiate record of 9:16.00 in the women’s 3000m steeplechase. Her time makes her the fifth fastest in American history and eighth in the world.

Sintayehu Vissa (4:09.42), from Ole Miss, won the 1500m after holding off a late push of pace by Colorado University’s Micaela Degenero (4:09.62).

With 74 points the Gator women won the NCAA championship. The University of Texas finished in second with 64 points and the University of Kentucky finished in third with 50.

Oregon’s women finished 11th in the team race with 20 total points, almost doubling the men’s performance from Friday.