The Oregon women's beach volleyball team remained winless against ranked opponents as it lost its third straight match to No. 2 UCLA. The Ducks dropped games against No. 19 Stanford and No. 2 UCLA, losing 1-4 and 0-5, respectively.
Winning just a single series in the last two matches shows the inexperience on this team. Senior Taylor Borup and junior Josie Cole are the sole two representing the underclassmen on the team.
On the fifth spot versus Stanford, Alise Ferreira and Abby Hansen picked up Oregon’s only win Sunday. With winning scores of 21-17 and 21-16, the duo moved to 3-0 on the season with each other.
In the other spots, only twice did the Ducks manage to score over 17 points.
It didn't get much better against UCLA.
The Ducks were held to single-digit points at least once each match, in four of the five spots. Oregon’s Savannah Siegrist and Ally Haden put up the best fight against the Bruins. The Bruins won in a close first game, 21-19, and 21-16 in the second series. In a tightly contested first series, Anastasia Lima and Zoe Almanza gave the Bruins a run for their money, 23-21.
The Ducks will have the next 12 days off before they come back to Southern California. Four matches await them on March 20-21.