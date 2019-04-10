Oregon women's golf finished fourth in the Silverado Showdown in Napa, California, as the team closed out its regular season.
Kathleen Scavo led the way for the Ducks, finishing fourth individually as the No. 24 Ducks came ahead of No. 9 UCLA and No. 25 Washington. The Ducks shot 20-over this tournament, which was won by No. 16 Northwestern with a 6-over performance.
Oregon's fourth-place finish is the fourth in five tournaments this spring.
Senior Petra Salko tied for 11th, Amy Matsuoka finished 23rd, Alexis Phadungmartvorakul tied for 46th and freshman Tze-Han Lin came 71st after scoring 19-over par.
Oregon will return to California for the Pac-12 championships from April 15-17 in Palos Verdes.
Follow Shawn Medow on Twitter @ShawnMedow