The Ducks’ defense will have a different look in 2019, but a new scheme is nothing new for Oregon returners.
The 2018 season was the first time juniors and seniors had the same defensive scheme for two seasons.
“I’m more optimistic this year because we have the same defense going into year two,” senior linebacker Troy Dye said prior to the 2018 season. “This is the first time for me being in the same defense two years in a row since I think my first year of high school.”
The defense showed its experience and knowledge numerous times last season, but Dye and his teammates will not have the same luxury this time around. Former defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt is gone, but every loss brings the opportunity to build something better.
Former Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos leads the charge for the Ducks as they look to continue on their year-by-year rise in the defensive rankings with a brand new scheme.
Avalos already made the switch back from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defense. Former outside linebackers will spend more time with their hand in the ground attacking the quarterback as defensive ends, while other linebackers focus on tackling and running sideline to sideline.
“We’ve got a bunch of hungry guys that are willing to learn, adjust, adapt and move forward to what’s best for Oregon’s defense,” Avalos said. “The guys are working really, really hard. They’re excited in what’s going on and what we’re doing.”
Avalos has a different flare and players have taken notice of his “fire.”
“I really appreciate how he approaches us and his coaching,” sophomore safety Jevon Holland said. “The biggest thing for him is everything is about effort. … If you fail at 100 miles per hour, at least you’re at 100 miles per hour.”
The scheme isn’t the only thing that has changed. The Ducks lost several key seniors: outside linebacker Justin Hollins, inside linebacker Kaulana Apelu, defensive end Jalen Jelks and safety Ugochukwu Amadi.
Holland, freshman Kayvon Thibodeaux and senior La’Mar Winston Jr. will take on big roles.
The linebackers will face the biggest change. Dye, of course, will captain the defense for another year. Isaac Slade-Matautia and Adrian Jackson will see upticks in snaps, while transfer DJ Johnson will see his first Autzen action this season. Winston Jr. will continue to be a leader at outside linebacker.
Holland highlights a talented and experienced defensive backfield, with Nick Pickett figuring to retake a starting safety role. Two-year starting cornerbacks Deommodore Lenoir and Thomas Graham Jr. are expected to lock down their roles again.
The defensive backs struggled at times last season, including a lackluster performance against Stanford, but really excelled in big matchups, such as against Arizona State, and at creating turnovers.
Despite the losses, the line remains a dominant force with the return of Jordon Scott and Austin Faoliu. Thibodeaux, the nation’s No. 1 recruit according to ESPN, will find a way into the starting lineup.
No matter the personnel, Avalos will keep the opposing offense guessing.
“Instead of the defense always being the ones reacting to the offense, we want the offense to have to react to us,” Avalos said. “There might be some pre-snap movement, some post-snap movement, a combination of both, but we’re trying to make the offense react to us so we can play on the attack as well.”
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack