Oregon volleyball continued its strong start to the 2019 season. The No. 11 Ducks swept visiting Boston College in the final game of the Oregon Classic.
Willow Johnson had a strong outing with 14 kills, the most of any player. Her performance earned her the Oregon Classic MVP.
The Ducks found themselves down 9-6 in the first set but Johnson’s play propelled a 3-0 run. This early rally gave the Ducks a hard fought 25-21 set one win.
The second set was almost a disaster for the Ducks as they let a strong 20-13 lead become only a 22-20 advantage. However, the team was able to pull it together and win the second set 25-20.
In the final set, the Ducks won by a 25-16 margin. Johnson, Ronika Stone and Brooke Nuneviller each had commanding performances. Stone led the set three with seven kills, Johnson added six and Nuneviller chipped in four kills to seal the game.
“Willow and Ronika are just laser focused right now. They’re ready for this and for Willow she’s really backing it up with her play and she’s leading by example,” head coach Matt Ulmer said in a press release.
Oregon had impressive all around team stats. The Ducks hit .318 for the match and held Boston College to a low .120 hitting percentage. Freshman Morgan Lewis earned her first two kills of the season and Elise Ferreira earned her first three assists of her career.
The Ducks (2-0) will take their unbeaten streak on the road as they take on the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pa., on September 11 with first serve at 5 p.m.