Oregon guard Will Richardson suffered a left thumb injury in practice earlier this week and did not fly to Omaha with the team. On Wednesday, the junior underwent surgery to correct the issue and is expecting to miss at least six weeks to recover.
Richardson, one of the few remaining veterans from last year’s Pac-12 regular season championship squad, has been expected to step into a larger role this season after Payton Pritchard was drafted by the Boston Celtics early last month.
Richardson ended the 2019-2020 campaign averaged 11 points per game and led the Pac-12 in three point shooting percentage at 46.9 percent.
Without Richardson, the Ducks will lose one of their key players and will be forced to rely on unproven freshmen and transfers. In his absence, fellow veteran Chris Duarte will have to take on a heavier load as Oregon will navigate the beginning of an unprecedented season.