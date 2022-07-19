Making a break with 300 meters to go Jake Wightman passed favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen and third place finishing Mohamed Katir of Spain to capture the title of men's 1500m champion in 3:29.23 seconds.

No. 2 ranked Kenyan Timothy Cheruiyot led the group with Ingebrigtsen through 1,200 meters but going into the last turn Wightman turned on the jets, overtaking both.

“I just wanted to show I was in good shape and to build on it,” Wightman said. “You have to be self confident or you are going to lose. I just had nothing to lose so I took the risk and it paid off.”

In the men's 400m hurdle final Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos proved his world ranking right, earning his first world championship in championship record time of 46.29.

Americans Rai Benjamin, ranked third in the world entering the competition, and Trevor Bassitt, ranked 22nd, entering Tuesday’s race. Benjamin finished second and Bassitt finished third, rounding out the podium.

"To come out here, run on PB on the biggest stage and get a bronze, it's all I could ask for,” Bassitt said. “You can't do any better than your best and I think a medal is an incredible blessing”

After claiming silver at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Eleanor Patterson of Australia claimed gold in the women’s high jump at 2.02 meters.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine took Silver, earning the country’s second medal of the games.

“Certainly, I'm satisfied with this medal, even if it's a silver one, Mahuchikh said. “The worse thing is that I cannot come back to Ukraine and cannot celebrate with my parents and with my dearest people.”

In the men’s discus final, favorite Kristjan Čeh of Slovenia took gold with a championship record throw of 71.13 meters. Lithuanians Mykolas Alekna and Andrius Gudžius placed second and third.

At 53.95 and 54.45 Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad had the second and third fastest time of all heats in the women’s 400m hurdle qualifier only behind Dutch No.1 world ranked hurdler Femke Bol.

“I am really happy to be back home. It is a place I know the best,” McLaughlin said. “Now, I just need to stay focused, I have to figure out what me and my coach want to do and stick to that plan.”

Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah, who swept the podium in the women’s 100m, also all qualified for the 200-meter final, with Jackson having the fastest time of the three at 22.33.

Americans Abby Steiner and Tamara Clark also qualified, the final will be Thursday, July 21.

In the men's 200 qualifying Noah Lyles and Kenneth Bednarek finished first and second in their heat.

Disappointingly for Team USA, Fred Kerley, who won the men's 100 final Saturday night did not qualify for the next round of men’s 200-meter competition, finishing second to last in 20.68 seconds.

“I had a cramp but that is a part of the game,” Kerley said. “No emotions. No impact. I am good, on to the next race.”

World Athletics Championship competition continues July 20, with the women’s 3,000 steeplechase and discus finals.