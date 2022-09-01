The college football season is steadily approaching and eyes will all be on Atlanta for week one. Oregon is set to take on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia lost a ton of talent this offseason, including 14 starters and its defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

However, one position remained the same — quarterback. The undersized, 24-year-old Stetson Bennett IV will once again take the reins of the Bulldogs’ offense. The same can’t be said for the Ducks as they remain in the midst of a pre-season quarterback battle that has bled into the week leading up to their first game.

Most likely to be the starter for this key matchup is University of Auburn transfer Bo Nix. Throughout his three year career at Auburn, Nix remained an inconsistent passer who flashed Johnny-Manziel-like improvisation skills every so often. Nix certainly has the talent as he was a five-star recruit and had offers from a multitude of Power 5 schools. However, he was never able to develop into one of the nation’s best. He hasn’t thrown for more than 16 touchdowns since his freshman year.

Many Oregon fans were familiar with Nix even before his transfer. In a 2019 game against the Ducks, Nix orchestrated a last minute drive which resulted in a walk-off touchdown to break the hearts of Oregon fans and players alike. Those same fans who were disappointed will now have to root for some Nix magic, as he faces a team he’s seen before.

Nix struggled against Georgia last season, going 21/27 for 217 yards and an interception. This shouldn’t be too alarming as the 2021 Bulldogs’ defense was perceived as so dominant that they had five first-round selections in the past NFL draft. Nix has faced this team before so he’ll somewhat know what to expect.

It’s not a guarantee that Nix starts. He’s still locked in competition, mainly with former four-star Ty Thompson. The sophomore came to Eugene as a player touted for his upside. However, he hasn’t been given the chance to showcase that prowess — let alone play meaningful snaps — but it’s not crazy to think this could be his year.

“The most I've grown this summer has been in my independent film study and the training that I’ve done away from the school and the program,” Thompson said. “In the offseason I feel like I’ve grown with my accuracy, my decision making, and the recognition of defenses.”

Thompson also spent time at the Manning Passing Academy where he was mentored by greats Archie, Eli and Peyton Manning.

“That was some of the most fun I’ve had around football in a long time,” Thompson said. “It was a much-needed refresher for me. Getting around the kids was really fun and then competing with some of the best quarterbacks in the nation. It was a blessing to be there.”

He displayed improvement and raw ability in the Oregon spring game, throwing for 168 yards and a touchdown, although he also tossed two interceptions.

We’ll soon find out if Thompson has done enough to surpass Nix on the depth chart. Until then, the focus will be on how to upset the defending champions.

The Ducks square off against the Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 3, 12:30 p.m. PST.