Oregon native and redshirt freshman sprinter Micah Williams didn't envision becoming an Olympian and NCAA national champion before turning 20 as he headed into his freshman season.

The 5-foot-9 speedster from Portland exceeded even his own expectations with some of the times and accomplishments he achieved in his first season with Oregon.

“I just had to have goals that were reasonable for me at the time,” Williams said. “And I just over overdid it. I ended up demolishing my goals which I think was very good for me.”

Before crushing records with the Ducks, Williams was a standout at Benson Polytechnic High School on the track and in the classroom. He ranked No. 6 nationally among track and field athletes and carried a 4.0 GPA during his time at Benson.

From age 11 through high school, coach Leon Mckenzie has seen every step of his maturation and is someone that Williams describes as a “father figure.”

“He’s always had a really strong belief and confidence in himself,” McKenzie said. “He's strictly a warrior.”

Williams mentioned that a huge reason for his success is his mother Andrea Green, who’s a personal trainer, and his grandmother Janette Green, who’s an amazing cook.

He said that if not for his mother and grandmother, he’d still be eating like a middle-schooler.

Williams was named Gatorade Oregon Boys Track and Field Athlete of the year for three consecutive years, becoming the first athlete in Oregon state history to win the award more than twice.

He knew the high school accolades wouldn’t guarantee similar success at the DI level.

“I tried to just come into college and not be too into myself,” Williams said.

Though it is his home state, deciding on Oregon coming out of high school wasn’t as sure-fire as some might expect.

He included LSU, UCLA and USC in his final four choices but ultimately decided to stay in his home state. It was a move Williams said is rare for a kid who attended a public high school in the Portland area — to grow up in Oregon and sign with the historic program.

“I kind of wanted to get out because I hate the cold weather. But honestly, Oregon's just like Track Town, USA, so it was kind of hard to not count them in,” Williams said. “In reality they were still in the back of my head.”

His freshman season with the Ducks began with a bang, literally and figuratively.

When the gun went off in his first ever collegiate race, Williams handedly took first in the 60 meter dash prelims (6.63) and final heat (6.56) at the Razorback Invitational.

From that point on, track and field fans began to realize that Williams had the potential for a historic career with the Ducks.

He solidified his prowess in the 60 meters at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, where he was crowned national champion after matching his career best time of 6.49. He’d eventually improve his personal best to 6.48 in the first meet of his sophomore year.

Williams won eight out of 11 finals heats between indoor and outdoor meets during his first season, the others being a second place finish, a disqualification and third place in the 100-meter dash (10.11) at 2021 NCAA outdoor championships.

The success didn’t stop for Williams when the collegiate season ended. He secured a spot on the Team U.S.A. relay pool after finishing fifth in the 100 meters at the Olympic Trials. Crossing the finish line at 9.91 — the fastest time in Oregon history as well as the fifth fastest 100 meter time in NCAA history.

After the race ended, fans caught a glimpse of Williams’ personality as he celebrated his time as if he just won Olympic gold.

“Making an Olympic team is something we had talked about years prior to that,” McKenzie said.

He ecstatically jumped and shouted after seeing his time on the scoreboard, realizing he’d be heading to Tokyo.

"I usually don't show emotion. But I've been saying since eighth grade that I wanted to go to the Olympics, so it was a great feeling," Williams told the Portland Tribune."Not many Portland inner-city kids go to the Olympics. I just felt like I was ready."

Williams qualified for Tokyo as part of the 4x100 meter relay team, but with more experienced sprinters like Trayvon Bromell, Fred Kerley, Ronnie Baker and Cravon Gillespie already set as the team, Williams took more of a support role in his first Olympic games.

“I didn’t feel disappointed at all. I was actually happy, but I wasn’t satisfied,” Williams said of his first Olympics.

Williams’ 2022 season was going according to plan. He hadn’t lost a single indoor race all season. Then came the NCAA Indoor Championship on March 11.

There came every sprinter's worst nightmare: a false start. An automatic disqualification.

The immediate disappointment was clear as he buried his face into his hands, but his response less than a month after is a testament to the type of person he is.

“I actually learned from it so that was a good thing,” Williams said. “​​That's out of my head now. I'm just using it as motivation now.”

It worked. He’s finished first in every finals race he’s run since the false start. Including the 62nd Mt. Sac Invitational where he dropped a then world-leading but wind-impacted 9.83 in the 100 meters.

At the 2022 Pac-12 Outdoor Championships he won the 100 meter and 200 meter finals in 9.93 and 20.05 — avenging his second place finish in the 100 meter dash at the same meet last year.

As the season comes to a close, Williams has more-than proved to the track and field world that he is here to stay and is also someone that requires attention in every race he’s in.

With all these achievements coming so quickly it begs the question, “What’s next?”

Williams could achieve his lifelong goal of Olympic gold two years from now in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. It’s lofty but not out of the question; fans will just wave to wait and see.