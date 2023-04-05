Christian Gonzalez, CB, 1st Rd.

Physical Traits: Standing at 6-foot-2, 201-pounds Gonzalez’s stature is greater than most players who share his position. For some prospects, that can be looked at as a weakness as it may take away from their speed and lateral movement, but not Gonzalez. He ranked No. 6 among cornerbacks clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. His runs look like an effortless prance so at times it seems as if he’s jogging. That broad prominence manifests itself in his physical playstyle. He has no problem jamming wide receivers at the line of scrimmage or redirecting their routes. During his time at Oregon, Gonzalez lined up heavily as a shadow cornerback and showcased an ability to take out a whole side of the field. He ended the season with four interceptions and seven pass breakups. What goes under the radar is Gonzalez’s ability to seep into the backfield and wrap up the opposing ball-carrier. He’s a calculated rusher that rarely overcommitted, and it showed in his five tackles-for-loss as a sophomore at Colorado.

Narrative: Gonzalez’s mom, Temple, said in an interview with the Daily Emerald,“his dream has always been to play in the NFL.” That dream started when Temple enrolled him in a youth football league when he was 5-years-old. His coach at the time, Ray Buckley, was the first to see his talent and said that Gonzalez — who played quarterback for that youth team — could comprehend a playbook and read a defense.

In 2021, Gonzalez was part of a Buffaloes’ defense that ranked No. 11 in the Pac-12 in yards allowed per game and No. 10 in passing yards allowed. It was a situation that overshadowed Gonzalez’s talent so he transferred to Oregon in 2022. He followed Colorado’s defensive back coach Demetrice Martin who was one of head coach Dan Lanning’s first hires. Having already played under Martin, Gonzalez needed no time adjusting to Oregon’s defensive scheme, while acting as an example for his fellow cornerbacks. When talking to the media, Gonzalez seems reserved. His older sister Samantha described his demeanor as mature, rather than quiet. As Gonzalez grows comfortable with his team and surroundings, he tends to open up.

Team Fit: Gonzalez can come into the NFL and positively affect a defense immediately. In Ian Cummings latest mock draft, Gonzalez is slated to go No. 8 to the Atlanta Falcons. That would place him opposite of star cornerback A.J. Terrell, on a defense that ranked No. 25 against the pass in 2022, but one that saw improvement toward the end of the season. Despite that rank, the Falcons narrowly missed a playoff berth, so Gonzalez could help them get over that hump. Apart from the Falcons, teams such as the Chicago Bears (No. 9 pick), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7 pick) and Philadelphia Eagles (No. 10 pick) could use help at outside cornerback and would welcome the arrival of Gonzalez.

Noah Sewell, LB, late 3rd Rd./early 4th Rd.

Physical Traits: Sewell is a typical box-to-box middle linebacker who’s better as a run defender than against the pass. However, at Oregon, he was asked to drop back into coverage more often than not, which, at times, exploited his lateral movement. Not many rival Sewell’s ability as a downhill tackler. When the ball-carrier is in front, Sewell breaks down and wraps up fundamentally, using his upper body, rather than just his arms. He stands at 6-foot-2, 253 pounds and clocked a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

Narrative: Sewell’s part of a long line of talented football players. His older brother Penei opted out of his junior season at Oregon to prepare for the NFL draft. In 2021, he was drafted No. 7 overall for the Detroit Lions and started in all 17 games for the Lions at offensive tackle this past season. His other older brother Nephi went undrafted in 2022, after playing at the University of Utah, and signed with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. His older brother Gabriel plays for the Philadelphia Stars in the United States Football League. Sewell either completely avoids talking to the media or he approaches them in a playful, joking manner. It’s tough to predict when, though. At Oregon, he battled lingering injuries at times but played 14 games in 2021 and 12 this past season. He led the team with 114 total tackles in 2021.

Team Fit: Sewell would best fit into a scheme that allows him to play in the middle of the field as a run defender. It’s a tough ask because most middle linebackers are expected to drop back in coverage and defend the pass. Not saying Sewell can’t continue to improve as a coverage linebacker, but his strength lies in his ability to tackle the ball-carrier.

D.J. Johnson, DE/OLB, 4th Rd.

Physical Traits: Johnson has the versatility to line up at both defensive end and outside linebacker. He doesn’t stand out at either, but he has the ball skills to drop back in coverage and the physicality to make downhill tackles. At 6-foot-4, 258 pounds, his build is catered to that of a down-lineman, rusher. He’s not afraid to hit anyone, which at times can come off as over-aggressive, but Johnson’s an experienced player at multiple positions which will translate to success in the NFL.

Narrative: Johnson moved around throughout his four-year college career, starting at defensive end, before moving to the offensive side as a tight-end, before playing outside linebacker in his senior season. Johnson’s character came into question in the Ducks final regular season game against in-state rivals, Oregon State. Following a 38-34 loss, highlighted by the Ducks blowing a 21-point lead, a video surfaced of Johnson punching an Oregon State fan who had rushed the field along with most of the stadium. Oregon investigated the situation, and Lanning said that behavior “would not be condoned.” There was no formal suspension, but Johnson didn’t appear in the following game: The Holiday Bowl. Johnson seemed most comfortable in that outside linebacker position, where, as a senior, he recorded 39 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 2 pass break ups.

Team Fit: Seeing as he shifted between outside linebacker and defensive end, Johnson can fit with most teams. He has NFL size and speed, as he ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash. Cummings has him slated to be selected in the fourth round, but that could rise quickly as the draft comes around.

Bennett Williams, DB, 6th Rd.

Physical Traits: Williams’ positives lie in his football IQ. What he lacks in physical build as a traditional cornerback or box safety, he makes up for with his smarts. After transferring to Oregon in 2020, he spent most of his time at star corner and box safety, playing underneath deep safeties such as Bryan Addison, Steve Stephens and now-Miami Dolphins’ Verone McKinley. Williams struggled at times preventing the deep ball, but he was Oregon’s best bet to guard tight-ends, especially Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, who’s a projected Day 1 or 2 draft pick. Apart from covering slot receivers and tight-ends, Williams’ greatest physical trait is his ability to make downhill tackles, and wrap-up ball carriers regardless of their stature.

Narrative: Williams’ collegiate career began at the University of Illinois in 2017. He was suspended for the first three games of the Illinois’ 2018 campaign for violating team rules, according to the “Herald & Review.”He then left their Week 4 game against Penn State with a hamstring injury and missed the remainder of the season. He spent 2019 playing at the College of San Mateo before transferring to Oregon in 2020. Injuries became an overarching theme of his career, as he appeared in just five games in 2021. But a healthy season in 2022 saw Williams lead the Ducks with 72 total tackles. In addition, his two-interception game against the Utes helped keep the Ducks’ Pac-12 title hopes alive.

Team Fit: What stood out about Williams during his time at Oregon was his leadership and his ability to speak for the team. He was put in front of the media as much as any player and was well-liked by them. He’s easy to get along with and fans of any NFL team can get attached to his charisma. Before any skill, his personality would be welcomed in any locker room. That, coupled with his IQ and experience, will help Williams get drafted somewhere on Day 3.

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OT, 6th Rd.

Physical Traits: Widely-known as “Sala,” the 6-foot-6 right tackle anchored an Oregon offensive line that conceded just five sacks in 2022 and was ranked in the top-5 on pro football focus for the majority of the season. Along with their ability to protect the quarterback, the offensive line boosted the Ducks to being the Pac-12’s No. 3 rushing attack, one spearheaded by Mar’keise Irving (1,058 yards) and Bo Nix (510 yards).

Narrative: Sala was one of four seniors on the Ducks’ offensive line alongside junior Dawson Jaramillo. He started 14 games in 2022 and played a team-high 902 snaps. His college career started at Navarro College, in Corsicana, Texas, where he played two seasons before transferring to Oregon in 2019. He redshirted that year and started six games in 2020, barely missing any snaps from that point until he graduated.

Team Fit: Sala played 1,823 snaps at right tackle and 184 at right guard, so he does have the ability to play both. It would be surprising to see him move to the left side, but nowadays in the NFL, it’s vital to be versatile as an offensive lineman.

Honorable mentions

While these next few guys might not get drafted, it’s important to highlight them as they’ll most likely join an NFL team as an undrafted free agent. Guard T.J. Bass and center Alex Forsyth lined up alongside Sala on that aforementioned, top-tier offensive line. Punter Adam Barry put on a show at Oregon’s pro-day averaging 46.8 yards per punt, just above the NFL average of 45. He slotted four of them inside the 20 and one inside the five. After a four-year career at UCLA, wide receiver Chase Cota returned to his home state for his final season. At Oregon, Cota had his best season, statistically. He lined up both outside and inside and had 36 receptions for 497 yards and three touchdowns — none as important as his final catch, which tied the Ducks’ Holiday Bowl game against University of North Carolina at 27, before Camden Lewis’ extra-point sealed the deal.