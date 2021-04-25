Entering the offseason, Oregon’s roster is once again in need of a sizable makeover. On Friday, April 23, the Ducks secured a crucial piece by way of the transfer portal, landing former Oklahoma guard De’Vion Harmon.
The addition of Harmon comes on the heels of eight departures from head coach Dana Altman’s program in the last month alone.
Three elected to head to the pros in Chris Duarte, Eugene Omoruyi, and LJ Figueroa; Amauri Hardy graduated; Aaron Estrada, Jalen Terry — who recently announced his decision to play next season at DePaul — and Chandler Lawson entered the transfer portal; and Lawson’s younger brother Jonathan, a four-star forward in Oregon’s 2021 recruiting class, decommitted.
The addition of the 6-foot-2 Harmon not only adds a much-needed two-way presence to a gutted guard rotation, but gets the ball rolling on what could be a series of upcoming moves from Altman and his staff as they try to rebuild a fragmented roster.
Harmon, a rising junior with three years of eligibility remaining, who can play for the Ducks immediately in 2021, was Oklahoma’s second option last season averaging 12.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He chose Oregon over offers from schools including Gonzaga, Kansas, Texas and others. Harmon entered his name into the NBA Draft but can, and likely will, return to school.
Newly-hired Oregon assistant coach and former Oklahoma assistant, Chris Crutchfield played a large role in bringing Harmon on board.
“It’s in the Pac 12 and it’s a great school,” Harmon told 247Sports. “Coach Altman is a great coach. He’s known for letting his players go out there and hoop and have fun and learn ways to win. Another big piece is Coach ‘Crutch.’ We built a relationship far beyond basketball. Ever since my sophomore year he has been by my side and it got taken away from us because he went to Arkansas but God brings things back full circle which is crazy. He’s like a father figure to me outside the basketball game.”
Harmon should pair well with lead guard Will Richardson, providing complimentary playmaking and scoring. While Harmon is still an improving shooter from beyond the arc (33%), he’s shown the ability to finish through contact despite his smaller stature.
The guard should have no issues playing on or off the ball alongside Richardson and is more than capable of running the offense on his own. He started senior and leading scorer Austin Reaves (18.3 points per game) in 2020.
After testing positive for COVID-19 upon arriving in Indianapolis for March Madness, Harmon was forced to self-quarantine and missed both of Oklahoma’s tournament games. He did, however, step up in big moments for the Sooners throughout last season, pouring in 23 points in an overtime loss to Oklahoma St. and 22 in a win over No. 9 Kansas.
With the return of N’Faly Dante (torn ACL) and Isaac Johnson (LDS mission) as well as the commitment of incoming five-star Nathan Bittle, the Ducks frontline depth is vastly improved. Throw in rising sophomore Franck Kepnang and the Ducks should be formidable down low in 2021-22.
However, Oregon’s depth on the wing and at guard is uncertain. And while Harmon was one of the most highly touted transfers on the market, Altman and his staff have serious work to do before this roster is ready to defend its Pac-12 title.