Last year, head coach Dana Altman revamped a depleted roster by landing top-100 recruits N’Faly Dante and Addison Patteron late in the cycle. And while a similar outcome isn’t out of the question this year, Altman has already built a solid foundation. His first recruit is former Michigan State commit Jalen Terry.
Terry, a Mount Morris, Michigan, native is a top-10 point guard in the class of 2020. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound guard played his high school ball at Beecher High School and played with The Family — a Detroit-based team — on the AAU circuit. He’s the 64th overall recruit and second-best player in his state, according to the 247Sports Composite.
After decommitting from the Spartans on October 14, the point guard narrowed his list to three schools — Oregon, Louisville and LSU — before ultimately choosing the Ducks.
“I love the coaching system, I love the players, everything,” Terry told local reporters after his commitment to Oregon. “They kept it real with me, telling me how it’s going to be.”
Terry added: “I’m a guard that likes to get up and down quick. Oregon, they play a four-out system. I love that. I think it will be perfect for me.”
Below is a breakdown of Terry’s game and a look at how he’ll fit with the Ducks.
Offense
What Terry lacks in size he makes up for with athleticism. The guard is a quick, efficient slasher. He’s at his best when operating in transition, giving him a chance to make plays in the open court.
His elite ball-handling ability allows him to navigate the floor effectively despite his smaller stature. The guard often uses in-and-out dribbles or hesitation moves to create space. He possesses great leaping ability which often translates to acrobatic finishes around the rim.
Finishing is Terry’s strength. While not physically imposing, his balance and body control in the air allow him to finish around and over opponents. Not only is the guard unafraid of contact, he frequently seeks it out.
While slightly flawed, Terry’s jumpshot is fundamentally sound. He has a wide base and a low release that could make it difficult to get his shot off at the next level, but his upper body form looks promising. With help from Altman and his staff, Terry could develop into a threat from deep for the Ducks.
Terry also has a good feel for pull-up jumpers, both from three and, more often, the midrange. He has a knack for getting to his spot and doesn’t rush it.
For the most part Terry embodies a score-first mentality, looking to attack whenever possible. That being said, he has great vision as a passer. He excels at navigating the pick and roll, often finding the roll man after manipulating the defense with combination dribble moves. The guard also showcases his playmaking ability by finding cutters and big men for alley oops.
Defense
Terry is not a physical defender and doesn’t project as a multi-positional defender in college. But his athletic attributes carry over.
His quickness and anticipation show up in the stat sheet as Terry has a high steal rate. As a sophomore in 2017, he averaged 3.6 steals per game.
Defensive IQ and ability to make rotations will be the deciding factor in Terry’s play time early in his career. His speed and quick hands make him a good fit for Atlman’s full-court press.
Projected Role
Both of Oregon’s starting guards graduated, but that doesn’t necessarily mean Terry will slide right in and start at point guard. Junior Will Richardson is a shoe-in to start at the lead guard position. At the other guard spot and it’s transfer Eric Williams Jr. or Chris Duarte, should he elect to return for his senior year, will start at the other spot.
While it isn’t out of the question that Terry and Richardson could play together, it’s unlikely given they are the only two true lead guards currently on Oregon’s roster. Terry’s skillset makes him the perfect fit as a spark plug off the bench. The role would allow him to focus on creating his own shot rather than being a true facilitator in a starting lineup jam-packed with experience.
Player Comparison
Terry is reminiscent of former Ducks guard Aaron Brooks. He’ll arrive in Eugene a more explosive athlete, although a less accomplished marksman from deep, but the playstyles are similar. Brooks was nearly identical in height and weight when he came to Oregon and like Terry, used his speed to offset his small frame.
For a more modern NBA comparison, think De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky alumni and now Sacramento Kings point guard. Fox is larger and more explosive, but mirrors Terry’s hair-on-fire, down-hill style.