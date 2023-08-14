As UO’s newly hired offensive coordinator, Will Stein understood what he had to replace: an offense that was sixth in total offense and had put up 38.8 points per game in 2022, one that led the Ducks to a win in the Holiday Bowl and one that had just received news Bo Nix would return for another year as quarterback for the Ducks. After former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham’s departure from Eugene was announced, head coach Dan Lanning — a defensive-minded coach — knew what framework he wanted for his next offensive coordinator.
Simply put, more of the same. Why change what worked so well for the Ducks in 2022? The Ducks’ big three on offense –– Troy Franklin, Bucky Irving and Nix –– are all returning. Why would the Ducks need to reinvent the wheel with their next hire?
Stein’s game plan as offensive coordinator is simple. “Get the best players the ball as many times as possible,” he said after the 2023 spring game. Getting the ball in a playmaker's hands quickly is what Oregon specialized in. In 2022, Oregon ranked fifth in the nation in team passing efficiency, relying heavily on Nix, Irving and Franklin to drive the offense downfield.
What Oregon Did Well in 2022
The Ducks’ offense in 2022 utilized playmakers well. By getting the ball out of Nix’s hands quickly, Oregon allowed the fewest number of sacks and had the highest pass completion percentage in all of college football. Troy Franklin looks to have another big year after he caught nine touchdowns in 2022 and received All-Pac-12 honors.
Stein builds his offense around running the ball often, getting the ball to skill players in the open field and taking shots down the field. Similar to what Oregon did with Dillingham, the Ducks will prioritize the running game in 2023, focusing on dominating the line of scrimmage behind returning senior lineman Steven Jones.
What Stein Brings to Eugene
Under Stein, the University of Texas at San Antonio’s quarterback Frank Harris rushed for 602 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. Stein frequently had Harris out of the pocket, rolling out and connecting with receivers down the field. At UTSA, Stein often used run-pass options to exploit defenses and provide his quarterbacks with several options.
Expect frequent motion out of the Ducks’ backfield in 2023. At UTSA, Stein frequently called plays out of the shotgun using a pre-snap motion to confuse defenses.
At a coaching clinic in 2022, Stein repeated his offensive philosophy. "We want to throw the ball down the field, right? We say two times a quarter, that's eight a game.”
This offensive philosophy should be familiar to Ducks fans, after seeing Dillingham often use Franklin and other weapons downfield throughout the season.
“The 2022 Oregon style of offense is something I’m accustomed to,” Stein said. “It’s all a matter of taking my principles and Coach Lanning's principles of running the ball, dictating tempo and blending it all together.”
What To Expect in 2023
Oregon’s main issue offensively was red zone scoring. The Ducks ranked 64th in the country in red zone scoring percentage. Under Dillingham, the Ducks struggled to score key touchdowns late in games, especially against Washington and Oregon State. Against the Beavers, Oregon got into the red zone four times, only coming up with three field goals and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Under Stein, UTSA ranked 33rd in red zone scoring. Stein will prioritize the power run and option plays in the red zone. Nix rushed for 14 touchdowns for the Ducks last year and shined particularly in the red zone. Stein will emphasize the run with Irving, who ran for 1058 yards in 2022 and is poised to follow up his breakout campaign.
Junior tight end Terrance Ferguson’s health will be a significant factor in the Ducks’ red zone scoring. Ferguson was featured in the red zone as a pass catcher as well as in the run offense. Ferguson, who tallied 391 yards and five touchdowns in 2022, has been out since the spring season with an undisclosed lower-body injury.
Stein led UTSA to the ninth best offense in the country last season, with UTSA having the 82nd and 74th best recruiting classes in 2021 and 2022. Stein is expected to make the most of Oregon’s immense offensive talent and recruiting ability.
“Plays are overrated altogether,” Stein said. “It’s about the players. And at Oregon, we have unbelievable players."