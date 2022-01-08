On Jan. 6, Oregon hired cornerbacks coach Demetirus Martin away from Colorado. Two weeks later, the Ducks added cornerback Christian Gonzalez, a transfer from the same Pac-12 school.
The 6-foot 1-inch, 200-pound Gonzalez will likely compete for a starting spot after the departures of Mykael Wright (NFL Draft) and DJ James (transfer portal).
Gonzalez, a third-year sophomore in 2022, was a 4-star class of 2020 prospect from The Colony High School in Texas.
He led Colorado in snaps (875 total, 811 on defense) in 2021, earning an all-Pac-12 honorable mention. He has started in every career game at Colorado (18 total).
Gonzalez is the third commit to Oregon out of the transfer portal this offseason, joining quarterback Bo Nix (Auburn) and defensive lineman Sam Taimani (Washington).