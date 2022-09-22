Pac-12 play officially kicks off for the Ducks this weekend, and Oregon’s first task appears to be against one of the hottest teams in the conference: Washington State.

The Ducks are soaring after a huge win over No. 12 BYU. After much concern from Oregon’s week one fiasco, fans are able to breathe again knowing that the Ducks can compete against high-caliber teams.

Bo Nix was brilliant against the Cougars. In just under three quarters of play, the transfer quarterback had 222 passing yards and picked apart BYU’s defense drive after drive. It wasn’t until after Nix had been sidelined that any glimmer of hope for the Cougars emerged.

The defense was solid and the offense was great. Oregon walked all over BYU to regain the attention of the nation. Now, enough about the Cougars from Provo.

The Cougars of Pullman, Washington, have started the 2022 season on an impressive tear. An opening win against Idaho, followed by an upset win over Wisconsin and a beatdown of Colorado State have put the Cougars in an ideal 3-0 stance to enter conference play.

The main reason for Washington State’s success has undoubtedly been its resilient defense. Senior Daiyan Henley poses the largest threat for the Oregon offense on Saturday. The linebacker from Los Angeles has already collected 30 tackles, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles just three games into the young season. The Ducks’ offensive line, as well as Nix, need to make it a point to know where Henley is at all times because he’s already proven that he will hurt an offense that gives him the opportunity to.

The Cougars have forced seven turnovers through their first three contests. However, it’s really been the run defense that’s had the most success for Washington State. Allowing just 272 total rushing yards in 2022 (90.6 per game), the Cougars have allowed the third fewest rushing yards of any Pac-12 defense. This can certainly pose a challenge for an Oregon offense that had success last week running the ball against BYU.

Washington State has been very sharp on the defensive side of the ball. The recently high-flying Ducks offense could certainly be challenged by the team that’s allowed the second fewest total points in the Pac-12.

The quarterback comparison between Nix and Washington State’s Cameron Ward is very similar. Nix has 672 yards; Ward has 727. Nix has thrown two interceptions; Ward has thrown three. The Cougar quarterback has eight touchdown passes; Nix has seven. Both quarterbacks have been solid; both transfers have something to prove in their first Pac-12 conference game.

Both of the games that Oregon has looked solid have come at home. his will be a good road test for the Ducks against an opponent that has already been tested and proven.

Oregon holds a 52-42-7 record all-time against Washington State. But this Cougars team looks very sharp and could pose an early threat to the Ducks’ hopeful Pac-12 dominance.

The bottom line is that neither quarterback nor offense has played a conference game like this before, and with the new Pac-12 championship format, every game is that much more important.

An early season win over a sturdy Washington State defense is exactly what this Oregon team is looking for to establish to the rest of the conference that the Ducks are serious contenders in 2022.