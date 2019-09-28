Oregon soccer dropped its Pac-12 opener to Washington on Friday night in Seattle, 2-1.
Vanessa Millsaps got the Huskies (5-2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) on the board in the 35th minute, threading the needle between two Oregon (4-2-3, 0-1 Pac-12) defenders and putting it past Ducks’ keeper Katelyn Carter.
Washington struck again in the 47th minute, this time on a goal from Kennedy Smith off an Oregon turnover. Summer Yates assisted on both Husky goals.
The Ducks answered on senior Emma Eddy’s goal — her second in as many matches — off a corner kick in the 54th minute to get back within one score, but the Ducks’ comeback bid stopped there.
Oregon was playing without leading goal scorer Jordan Wormdahl for the second consecutive match.
The Ducks will continue its loaded Pac-12 slate in Boulder against No. 24 Colorado on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.
Follow Brady on Twitter @BradyLim619