Oregon soccer drops second straight match in 1-0 loss at Washington

After winning five straight matches, Oregon soccer now finds itself on a two-match losing streak after it failed to find the back of the net against the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Sunday afternoon. The 1-0 loss came after the Ducks’ (7-3-1, 1-2-0 Pac-12) attempt to get back in the …

Oregon soccer dropped its Pac-12 opener to Washington on Friday night in Seattle, 2-1.

Vanessa Millsaps got the Huskies (5-2-2, 1-0 Pac-12) on the board in the 35th minute, threading the needle between two Oregon (4-2-3, 0-1 Pac-12) defenders and putting it past Ducks’ keeper Katelyn Carter.

Washington struck again in the 47th minute, this time on a goal from Kennedy Smith off an Oregon turnover. Summer Yates assisted on both Husky goals.

The Ducks answered on senior Emma Eddy’s goal — her second in as many matches — off a corner kick in the 54th minute to get back within one score, but the Ducks’ comeback bid stopped there.

Oregon was playing without leading goal scorer Jordan Wormdahl for the second consecutive match.

The Ducks will continue its loaded Pac-12 slate in Boulder against No. 24 Colorado on Thursday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Brady Lim is a sports reporter, currently covering the beat for Ducks football and the Eugene Emeralds. Brady is originally from San Diego, California and is a senior at the University of Oregon.