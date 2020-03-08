The 11th-ranked Oregon softball team improved to 21-2 on the season on Sunday at Jane Sanders Stadium, squeaking past Seattle in extra innings, 3-2, before throttling Portland State, 12-2.
In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Samaria Diaz tossed seven innings of two-run ball, striking out 11 en route to her eight win of the year. Seattle jumped out to a 2-0 lead early, plating a run in the second and third. The Ducks fought back, though, and tied it at 2 after a Deijah Pangilinan sac fly and a Seattle error.
Then, in the bottom of the eighth, Pangilinan walked it off with her second sac fly of the game, scoring Vallery Wong and securing the win in the first leg of the two-game Sunday.
Game 2 was not nearly as close.
Portland State drew first blood on an RBI double down the right-field line off of Oregon starter Jordan Dail, but the Ducks responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half and never looked back.
After a second run plated by the Vikings in the second, Oregon rattled off nine unanswered the rest of the way and cruised to victory.
Allee Bunker went 3-3 with 3 RBIs, Haley Cruse and Terra McGowan picked up two hits each and Jasmine Sievers blasted a grand slam to center to highlight the Oregon offensive attack.
With Pac-12 play fast approaching, the Ducks are sitting pretty with a No. 11 national ranking and 21-2 overall record. They’ll head to Moraga, California to play St. Mary’s on Wednesday before staying in the East Bay to open conference play against Cal on Friday.