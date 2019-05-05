Max Vollmer may be a freshman, but he’s a savvy competitor and knows how to pace himself in a decathlon.
Vollmer took home his first Pac-12 decathlon title on Sunday night in Tucson, Arizona, with 7,964 points, becoming the 10th Duck to win the title. When the top-two decathletes in the conference, USC’s Ayden Owens and Stanford’s Harrison Williams dropped out, Vollmer became the clear favorite. In the two-day competition, Vollmer lived up to expectations. He dominated the 10-person field by winning six of the 10 events and set five personal bests along the way. His wins included the 100 meters, the long jump, shot put, 400 meters, pole vault, javelin, and 1,500 meters.
He ended the first day with four personal best, and 4,113 points to take the lead. To start the competition, Vollmer got out to a hot start He ran 10.84 to win the 100 meters, set personal bests in both the shot put, (49 feet, 3.75 inches) high jump (6-2.25), and 400 meters (48.38 seconds). He collected another personal best in the discuss, throwing 128 feet, 11 inches. Set another personal record in the last event of the day, winning the 1,500 meters in 4:34.57.
Dalen Hargett finished fifth overall 6,827 points. Hargett won the discuss with a lifetime best 142 feet, 6 inches. He also set a personal record in the long jump, going 20-10.5.
On the women’s side, Keira McCarrell finished eight overall with 5,118 points. Washington’s Hannah Rusnak won with 5,762 points, winning both the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump. After five events, she was in 10th place with 3,667 points, 66 out of scoring position. She got the scores she needed by winning the javelin in 145-5 and moved up two spots. She also won the shot put, throwing 41-7.75.
