After 14 years in Eugene, Vin Lananna has found a new home on the East Coast.
Lananna has been named the Director of Track and Field and Cross County/Associate Athletics Director for Administration at the University of Virginia, according to Virginia athletics director Carla Williams.
“Vin Lananna is legendary in track and field and cross country,” Williams said in a press release. “He is a winner. He has won at every level throughout his career as a coach and as an administrator. He cares deeply about helping student-athletes reach their maximum potential in competition and in life.”
He has served as the UO’s associate athletic director since 2005, according to university profile page.
Lananna brings a storied career to Virginia. He won six NCAA titles as Oregon’s head coach, including two cross country titles, one men’s indoor title and three women’s indoor titles. Adding to the NCAA titles, Lananna also won 13 conference titles.
Lananna was a linchpin in Eugene’s track and field scene. He helped secure Eugene as the location for the 2021 IAAF World Track and Field Championships and was president of TrackTown USA until last July. Lananna told the Emerald he resigned from the organization because of concerns “about being ‘spread too thin’ in his duties.”
The New York Times reported last January that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Eugene’s bid to host the 2021 championship.
