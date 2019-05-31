Oregon sophomore guard Victor Bailey Jr. announced his transfer to the University of Tennessee via his Instagram on Friday afternoon.
Bailey entered the transfer portal in April after seeing his minutes drop significantly in the tail end of the season during Oregon’s 10-game win streak. With his decision, the Ducks currently have just five scholarship players on the roster (Payton Pritchard, Will Richardson, Luke Osborn, Francis Okoro and Will Johnson).
Bailey averaged 7.4 points per game and shot a team-best 39.8 percent from 3-point range. He averaged 17.9 minutes per game with eight starts in his career as a Duck, which spanned 37 games.
The Austin, Texas, native is now the second Oregon transfer this offseason, following Miles Norris’ departure for UC Santa Barbara.
Tennessee finished 31-6 on the season after a Sweet 16 overtime loss to Purdue. Due to NCAA transfer rules, Bailey may sit the entire 2019-20 season, and is the sixth new member of the Volunteers’ squad.
