Oregon safety Verone McKinley III has come a long way since his first game as a starter back in 2019.
The closing moments of Oregon's 2019 season opener vs. Auburn isn't a rosy memory for McKinely III. With just nine seconds left, Auburn wide receiver Seth Williams scored the game-winning touchdown, leaping for the catch with McKinley III draped all over him.
At the time, McKinley III was a redshirt freshman playing alongside Brady Breeze, Jevon Holland and Thomas Graham Jr., who were all experienced players that would eventually opt out of the 2020 season.
Playing without them in 2020, the safety transitioned well and found himself occupying a new role with the team: a leader.
“I feel like I took on that leadership role last year,” McKinley III said. “Now I feel like I’m a general back there, I have to be that guy, and have that responsibility on my shoulders.”
In that same 2019 season, McKinley III was named freshman All-American and was just the third freshman since 1978 to lead the Pac-12 in interceptions.
His relationship with new safeties coach Marcel Yates, along with his knowledge of the Oregon program, puts McKinley in an ideal spot heading into 2021.
“He’s a leader,” Yates said. “He is very smart and a coach on the field. He’s doing a good job playing here, and doing so much.”
McKinley III is prepared to lead the young secondary of sophomores and freshmen alongside Jamal Hill, Mykael Wright and Steve Stephens IV.
This spring, McKinley III has led by example.
“Verone had a phenomenal interception coming off the hash to track one down,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “A spectacular football play; eye discipline, angle, and just athleticism going up and making something happen. After that it got really competitive.”
McKinley III and the Ducks have brought a lot of energy and competition to this year's spring practices. To McKinley, this year just feels different.
“A lot of guys are locked in, and mentaly I feel like we’ve elevated learning defenses and understanding concepts,” McKinley III said. “This is one of the most competitive spring balls I’ve had since I’ve been here.”
The Ducks’ annual spring game on Saturday, May 1, will be another stepping stone for McKinley III and the young Ducks secondary as they prepare to lock down the backend in 2021.